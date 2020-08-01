Ellen DeGeneres' contract with Warner Bros. means there is no easy way out for either party

It's "common knowledge" in Hollywood that Ellen DeGeneres treats people "horribly," and her bosses at Warner Bros. now face a difficult decision about how to handle the comic and its lucrative television deal, experts at Page Six report.

After several people described a "toxic culture" on the Ellen show, the presenter blamed his executive producers and said Thursday: "I am … learning that the people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and they distort who I am. "

So "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor Brad Garrett tweeted of abuse, "It comes from the top … [I] know more than one person who was horribly treated by her. Common knowledge." "Back to the Future" actress Lea Thompson added her voice to the crowd, replying to a tweet on Garrett's statement with "True Story. It is."

A Hollywood source said DeGeneres was known for unleashing attorney Marty Singer on people he felt had been crossed.

Another source from Hollywood told Page Six: “Everyone knows that Ellen is bad and incredibly difficult. Now that Warners has launched an investigation, there are plenty of employees submitting accounts they can't ignore.

"This puts Warners in a contractually difficult position with Ellen: They put hundreds of millions of dollars in his dealings with her. If they decide they want her out, which seems increasingly likely, this will be a big legal problem. Also, she would never leave without her reputation intact. "

The source added: "The other big problem is that there is no replacement for Ellen."

In 2016, DeGeneres established the Ellen Digital Network under Warner Bros. Last May, when she finally signed a new agreement to continue her talk show through the day until 2022, she said she was "torn" over how long to keep the show going as she planned. Produces documentaries through its digital subsidiary. His company, A Very Good Production, is also behind series for NBC and Discovery Channel, as well as film adaptations.

Representatives for DeGeneres and Warner Bros. did not comment. The company said in a statement Thursday: "We are disappointed that the main findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the day-to-day management of the program."