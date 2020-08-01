Ellen DeGeneres doesn't quit her show: executive producers

Don't dismiss Ellen.

Scooter Braun may be the only celebrity in your corner right now, but hostile talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will not sink without a fight. He will also return to work this month, according to an internal email from executive producers of the program obtained by the Post.

Reports of his career death, stemming from recent biting stories about "toxic," "sexist," and "racist" workplace culture on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," have been greatly exaggerated, according to sources close to the star of 62 years. he told the Post on Saturday.

Despite the fact that his career collapsed around him, DeGeneres has no intention of walking away from his talk show or game show. She plans to show up to work on August 24 for "Ellen’s Game of Games" and for the set of "Ellen Show" when it opens on September 9, according to the internal email.

"We know that these past few days have been difficult for everyone to assimilate and process," reads part of the signed email, "Love, the EPs."

A source from the show said, "She is fighting to protect the show and what it stands for. She is very upset about what happened and determined to fix the problems. She takes full responsibility. But she is in no way going to leave the show. That's Total BS ".

But DeGeneres is "devastated" by how Hollywood has made her so fast. Celebrities like Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have called Ellen for her bad behavior. Some in her circle wonder if it all started when she was seen with former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game last October.

Elton John defended her at the time and Ellen herself spoke about the incident on her show, saying that her infamous motto "be nice" means showing compassion to everyone.

But the silence this time from DeGeneres' vast network of top celebrities, everyone from Jennifer Aniston to the Kardashians, has been deafening since she began a series of negative stories about her earlier this year.

Is there a reason for that?

"Everyone is afraid of the liberal mafia," said the source. “They found something with Ellen that they could hold on to and that led to even more. No one wants to be next. "