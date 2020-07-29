Ellen DeGeneres' investigation of the show could result in an "apocalyptic end to her television career," says brand expert

EXCLUSIVE: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently under internal investigation by its parent company WarnerMedia after a series of "toxic work environment" allegations have been made public.

In a Buzzfeed News report, the allegations of one current and 10 other staff members claimed to be victims of harassment and racism.

Citing sources, Variety revealed that a memo was sent to show employees last week announcing that WarnerMedia's employee relations group has partnered with an outside organization to conduct the interviews.

Eric Schiffer, president of Reputation Management Consultants, discussed how the results of the investigations could have "deadly consequences for Ellen" and her brand.

"She could be perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in the history of American celebrities," he suggested. "There are now serious investigators investigating the allegations and if the findings are as damning as what has been reported, then you could see how the 'Ellen Show' is going off."

Schiffer was not surprised when the news of an investigation came out because "there have been too many claims that are credible," he alleged, adding that "if the WarnerMedia leadership team did not (act), they would feel the anger of the public."

The brand and public relations expert also reacted to DeGeneres' silence on the matter.

"I think Ellen has been arrogant in her entire approach in dealing with the allegations and it is crazy for her not to accept responsibility for what is happening under her leadership," he said. "In Hollywood, the money stops at the star's name on the door, not at the producer level. It would be impossible for her not to know what (was) happening within her own staff."

Meanwhile, the allegations of a "toxic work environment" were addressed by the show's executive producers, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, in a statement to Buzzfeed at the time of the media report.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to hear that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," they said. "It is not who we are or what we strive to be, nor the mission that Ellen has established for us."

The statement explained that the "day-to-day responsibility for the … show rests entirely with" the producers.

"We take all of this very seriously and realize that as many of the world are learning, that we need to do better, we are committed to doing better and we will do better," they said.

Schiffer believes DeGeneres faces "a dangerous period in his career at a critical moment in the American experience." Any finding that reveals a toxic workplace "would be an apocalyptic ending to his television career," he added.

