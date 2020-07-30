Ellen DeGeneres on "toxic" allegations in the workplace: "I'm sorry"

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres addressed the allegations of a "toxic" workplace culture Thursday in a memo to staff.

The longtime presenter wrote that she intends to "correct" the issues that have arisen, including allegations of behind-the-scenes behavior on her self-titled show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first revealed the memo.

"As we have grown exponentially, I was unable to stay on top of everything and depended on others to do their job because they knew I wanted them to do it." Clearly some don't, "he wrote." That will change now and I am committed to ensuring that this does not happen again. "

While DeGeneres does not list specific actions to be taken, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's executive producer, Ed Glavin, will be fired.

Insiders have voiced their opinion that DeGeneres, 62, is not the sunny person fans see on screen. In the memo, DeGeneres suggested that something had changed behind the scenes to alter his "happy" environment.

"On the first day of our show, I told everyone at our first meeting that" The Ellen DeGeneres Show "would be a place of happiness: No one would raise their voices and everyone would be treated with respect," DeGeneres wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And so, I'm sorry. Anyone who knows me knows that it is the opposite of what I think and what I expected for our show. "

The show had faced accusations of racism and intimidation and showrunners had said they were "really heartbroken" to learn of the problems. In the new message from DeGeneres staff, she expressed "compassion" for the workers who opened up.

"As someone who was tried and almost lost everything because of who I am," DeGeneres said in his memo, alluding to his difficult presentation in the 1990s, "I really understand and have deep compassion for those who are viewed differently, or unfairly treated, not equal, or, worse yet, ignored. "

On Monday, it was reported that the WarnerMedia employee relations group and a third-party firm would interview former and current staff members about the allegations. The DeGeneres series has also faced the possibility of cancellation during the brouhaha. When asked by The Post about the cancellation rumors, representatives from DeGeneres' production company said: "The telepictures can confirm that this is not true."

Here is the full staff memo that was sent out Thursday: