Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi were at home during the robbery, they have very updated security: report

The home of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, actress Portia de Rossi, were burgled earlier this month, and the couple were apparently inside when the terrifying incident occurred, according to a new report.

According to TMZ, citing sources, DeGeneres, 62, and de Rossi, 47, were at their Montecito, California mansion on July 4 when the robbery occurred. They were not harmed, the media reports, adding that it is not clear if any of them had any contact with the suspect or suspects.

Insiders also told the outlet that the couple has made a series of security improvements, which allegedly include "hiring a new security company, installing laser sensors and cameras throughout the property," as well as "hiring armed patrol guards."

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news in a press release.

"The residence appears to have been attacked due to the victim's celebrity status," the statement said. "The exact description of the items that were taken is not available for launch, but is described as high value jewelry and watches."

"Sheriff's detectives and forensic technicians" are conducting a "comprehensive and ongoing" investigation, authorities said.

In addition, according to the statement, "the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine" whether the incident is "related to recent burglaries of celebrity homes."

TMZ reported that the house, where the comedian had been hosting his show amid the coronavirus pandemic, was purchased for $ 27 million in early 2019.

The robbery comes amid a difficult time for DeGeneres, as employees of his show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," have brought allegations of an alleged toxic work environment.

Neither DeGeneres nor De Rossi have addressed the robbery publicly. Representatives for DeGeneres and Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.