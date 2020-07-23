Ellen's Stardust Diner May Make a Final Bow in August

Ellen's Stardust Diner, an icon from the Manhattan theater district, may be giving her last bow in August.

The restaurant, known for its singing waiters, has been unable to pay the rent due to a lack of tourists and locals who stopped coming to Manhattan to watch Broadway shows during the prolonged crash of the coronavirus.

The establishment's debt has reached a total of $ 618,459.22. If the diner can't return it before August 7, the owner will take over the property, according to BroadwayWorld.com.

Opened in 1987 and located in the heart of the Theater District, Ellen & # 39; s employs more than 200 people, including hostesses, singing servers, bussers, brokers, waiters, dishwashers, and chefs. Many of these employees are also artists who one day hope to perform on Broadway.

A GoFundMe was created to assist Ellen employees as the moratorium on live performances continues.

"We don't want to speculate on what that means. We hope he will come back as soon as possible," Kevin Ray, a restaurant server, told NBC New York.