Elmer Fudd will not use a weapon in the new 'Looney Tunes' cartoons

Elmer Fudd has made a big change for the new "Looney Tunes" cartoon series.

In the latest update to the series, called "Looney Tunes Cartoons" and broadcast on HBO Max, the iconic character will no longer use a rifle, according to the people behind the show.

"We are not making weapons," executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times. "But we can do cartoon violence: TNT, the Acme material. All of that was kind of like a right. "

Warner Bros., which produced the series, released a clip that featured Elmer using a scythe to try to catch Bugs Bunny.

In the clip, Elmer and Bugs participated in one of their classic clashes, and as usual, the rabbit ran away without a scratch while TNT burned Elmer.

The show cited gun violence as a reason for the change, The Telegraph reported.

The new show will feature classic cartoon characters, even giving them a bit of an edge.

"Some of them may have gone too far, so they could come out in a different format," said Browngardt.

The New York Post reported that Satan will even make an appearance on the series, while other episodes have included the Tweedy Bird ghost chasing Sylvester the Cat and Porky Pig sucking poison from Daffy Duck's leg.

"Looney Toons Cartoons" debuted with HBO Max this month and is available to stream.