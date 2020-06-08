Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam have no weapons in & # 39; Looney Tunes Cartoons & # 39;

While their outfits remain the same, both will no longer carry weapons.

The cartoons will still have plenty of Acme dynamite sticks and cartoon violence, but Fudd will no longer carry his oversized hunting rifle and Sam will not have his pistols.

"We are not making weapons," executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt said in an interview with The New York Times.

"But we can do cartoon violence: TNT, the Acme stuff. All of that was kind of a right."