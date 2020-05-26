Elon Musk and Grimes changed their baby's name

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images



Elon Musk and Grimes have had to change their baby's name from "X Æ A-12" to "X Æ A-Xii".

Grimes revealed the change Sunday on Instagram. "Did you change the baby's name due to California law? What is the baby's new name?" therealsainti asked in a comment about a photo not related to her baby.

Grimes responded with the new name – "X Æ A-Xii" – but did not elaborate on the change.

In response to another comment, Grimes seemed pleased with the adjustment: "Roman numerals. It seems better tbh."

When Musk and Grimes announced the news of their new baby, born on May 4, as well as his name "X Æ A-12", some pointed out that the name on the baby's official California birth certificate would not be accepted as valid. by the State of California, the location of the Musk Tesla headquarters.

A California family law attorney told People magazine that the state does not allow Roman symbols, numbers, or numbers on birth certificates. Names must contain characters from the English alphabet. Hyphens are allowed, but the "Æ" can cause the certificate to be rejected and parents would have to resend it.

However, it appears that the "Æ" is running. As for the number 12, Musk and Grimes could get away with "Xii" instead of the Roman number "XII".

The pronunciation presumably remains the same. Musk revealed how to say your child's name on Joe Rogan's podcast earlier this month.

"First of all, my partner came up with the name the most," Musk said of Grimes. "I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the & # 39; Æ & # 39; is pronounced, & # 39; Ash & # 39 ;, and then A-12 is my contribution." He went on to say that A-12 meant "Archangel 12, the forerunner of SR-71, the coolest aircraft in history."

According to one interpretation, all that comes down to pronouncing it, "Ex Ash A Twelve". Another suggestion is, "Ex Aye Eye".

Musk announced the news of his new son on May 5 on Twitter and then shared a photo of him holding the little boy.

Speculation revolved around the meaning of the baby's unique name. Grimes intervened a day later to explain: X is the "unknown variable". Æ is his "elven spelling of AI". The A-12 is the "forerunner of the SR-17", later corrected by Musk to the SR-71, apparently the couple's favorite aircraft.