Elon Musk became richer than Warren Buffett

Musk's fortune rose more than $ 6 billion on Friday, according to Bloomberg, after Tesla shares rose 10.8% to a record $ 1,544 per share. Its market value was $ 286.5 billion.
Musk owns 20.8% of Tesla's shares, making his stake worth just under $ 60 billion. Musk is also the largest shareholder in privately owned SpaceX as well as a privately owned tunnel company.
Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $ 3 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charities, part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic companies.
Tesla shares have risen more than 500% in the past 12 months, beating the value of almost every company in the S&P 500. The electric car maker is the most valuable automotive company on Earth.
Musk, 49, could become the richest person in the world, a place currently occupied by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos based on a payment package that Tesla shareholders approved in 2018.
In late May, Tesla gave Musk $ 1.8 billion worth of stock options today. Now, he's about to do it again, for the second time in just over two months.
Musk's pay package lays out a plan that could eventually give him 20.3 million share options over the course of 10 years.
—CNN Business & # 39; Chris Isidore contributed reporting.