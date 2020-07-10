Elon Musk became richer than Warren Buffett

Musk's fortune rose more than $ 6 billion on Friday, according to Bloomberg, after Tesla shares rose 10.8% to a record $ 1,544 per share. Its market value was $ 286.5 billion.

Musk owns 20.8% of Tesla's shares, making his stake worth just under $ 60 billion. Musk is also the largest shareholder in privately owned SpaceX as well as a privately owned tunnel company.

Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $ 3 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charities, part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic companies.

Tesla shares have risen more than 500% in the past 12 months, beating the value of almost every company in the S&P 500. The electric car maker is the most valuable automotive company on Earth.