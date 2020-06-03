Elon Musk had a great week, including a $ 770 million payday

The SpaceX flight drew national coverage from Saturday's launch. Musk's payday received much less attention, in part because it was already expected to happen. Under a compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders two years ago, Musk received options to buy 1.7 million Tesla shares at $ 350.02 per share, much less than half the current price.

The grant was issued because Telsa has achieved some operational objectives set forth in the plan and has had a market value of more than $ 100 billion over the course of six months. It hit that market target in early May.

The shares would give Musk a theoretical profit of $ 770 million at the close of trading on Thursday, the day the options were formally granted. At the close of Friday, the value had fallen to almost $ 820 million, and the shares rose once again early Monday.