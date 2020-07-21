Elon Musk says Neuralink will stream music directly to your brain

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that its implantable Neuralink computer interface will be able to stream music directly to a person's brain.

Musk discussed the technology during an exchange with another user on Twitter, after tweeting that he was looking to recruit engineers for the project.

"If you have solved difficult problems with phones / portable devices (sealing, signal processing, inductive charging, power management, etc.), consider working at engineering@neuralink.com," Musk tweeted on Friday. "Troubleshooting high-volume, high-reliability, and low-cost production problems is especially valued."

During a live presentation in 2019, Musk said Neuralink would implant flexible electrode wires in the brain, which are used to pick up signals from neurons and transmit them wirelessly to a nearby computer.

He noted that the process would be similar to LASIK, where a laser would create a small hole in the skull to implant the electrodes.

Musk believes that the technology could ultimately help treat brain disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and dementia. He added that it is also essential for the symbiosis of the human race with artificial intelligence.

He posted additional questions from multiple users on Twitter over the weekend, who asked if Neuralink could "help control hormone levels and use them to our advantage (improved skills and reasoning, anxiety relief, etc.)", "stop rapid firing, when necessary, in neural networks, for OCD patients "and" stimulate the release of oxytocin, serotonin, and other chemicals when necessary. "

He answered each question with a simple "yes".

Musk told the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in May that he believes Neuralink could be implemented within a year.

He tweeted earlier this month that there would be an update on Neuralink's progress on August 28. However, it should be noted that Musk has a well-documented history of bold claims or statements that amount to nothing.

