Elton John pays for knee surgery on ex-boyfriend

Elton John was the benefactor of a former fiancé during the lockdown, paying for a knee replacement for a woman he left at the altar 50 years ago.

Linda Hannon, 76, dated John, 73, when he was known as Reg Dwight after meeting him at a club in 1968. During the time they both dated, John was struggling and Hannon paid many of his bills. While the couple would get married, three weeks before the wedding, during their bachelor party, John Bernie Taupin's songwriting partner and long blues singer John Baldry convinced him.

"The couple put Elton" drunk "and told him to suspend him, saying he was going to ruin two lives, his and Linda's," according to the Mirror. "The breakup came just a few months before I had a huge hit with Your Song in 1970"

John's 1975 song, "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" is about that night and Hannon, noting: "You almost had your hooks on me, right? You almost had me tied up and tied up, tied to the altar, mesmerized.

Despite the song, Hannon always felt kind to John, who later married another woman, Renate Blauel in 1984, before divorcing in 1988, coming out of the closet, and marrying her husband David Furnish in 2014.

The two had not been in contact since their separation, although Hannon, who now lives in Dallas and works as a doctor's office manager, once surprised him. She thought about him again during the COVID-19 lockdown when she was informed that she would need a knee replacement that would require five weeks of rest to recover from surgery, time she could not afford to take off. So he decided to ask for a favor.

"When Reg started, he was paying the rent, the bills and the food," Hannon told the Mirror. "It was while they were trying to live their dreams." Hannon tried to send an email to John's management, but received no response, so she turned to the Mirror for help.

According to the newspaper, "When the Mirror related her story to Elton's team, they responded almost immediately, saying they would be happy to help her.

"When Elton learned of Linda's situation, he did not hesitate a second to help," a source close to Elton told the Mirror. "He remembers how good she was 50 years ago, when he and Bernie needed the support, and he is really pleased to be able to help her in her hour of need."

Hannon added: “I am very touched by Reg. After all these years, he is very kind. I am delighted that he offers to help. "