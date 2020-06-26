Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel seeks court order against singer

Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel plans to see the "Sacrifice" singer in court after filing a lawsuit against him in the UK.

Blauel, 67, is seeking a court order against John, his lawyer confirmed to The Guardian on Thursday, although the reason for the court filing is unknown.

Often used in matters related to privacy issues or to suppress the publication of certain materials, a lawyer for Blauel, who is a sound engineer, told the British media that he expected the matter to be resolved "amicably".

Little was known about Blauel's marriage to the interpreter of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," but audiences had a vested interest in romance after the release of the 2019 Golden Globe-winning biopic about John's life. , "Rocketman".

The former couple met in 1983 in London when John, 73, was cutting his album "Too Low for Zero". Blauel would join as a member of John's entourage less than a year later for a tour of Australia.

John and Blauel were married shortly thereafter on Valentine's Day in 1984, but they would dissolve their marriage four years later, and John would publicly come out as gay that same year.

John later spoke about his decision to get married in a 2008 interview with The Australian.

"A drug addict thinks like this: I've had enough boyfriends, and that didn't make me happy, so I'll have a wife, that will change everything," John said of his drug and alcohol addiction that led to the chose. "And I loved Renate. She is a great girl. I really, really loved her. But, you know … it's one of the things I regret most in my life, hurting her. "

Six years after giving the interview, John married his former partner David Furnish and the couple welcomed two children: Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7.

The music composer wrote in his 2019 memoir "Me" that he extended an invitation to Blauel to visit him after he became a father the first time, but she declined the gesture, according to John.

"I didn't push the issue," he wrote. "I have to respect how he feels."

John's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.