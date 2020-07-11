Elvis Presley co-star Irene Tsu remembers befriending the King on set: "He was very generous and loving."

Irene Tsu has worked with some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, but none compares to the King.

The actress recently released a memoir titled "A Water Color Dream: The Many Lives of Irene Tsu," which chronicles her rise in Hollywood while helping to break down barriers for Asian-Americans. In the book, he recalled working alongside several stars, including John Wayne, Doris Day, and Jimmy Stewart, just to name a few.

The 75-year-old shared the screen with Elvis Presley in 1966's "Paradise, Hawaiian Style", an experience she will never forget.

"It was the first day on set and I was very nervous," Tsu told Fox News. "Everyone was having lunch and I really didn't feel like eating because I was so nervous. So I decided to take a nap and if they needed me on the set, they would call me. I went to my trailer and the air conditioning didn't work. I was just hysterical, Really hysterical. I thought, "Oh no, this isn't happening. You could only imagine how hot it was. And there was no one around because everyone was having lunch."

"I started walking and suddenly I found this great cabin," Tsu continued. "I thought, 'There must be an air conditioner there. Suddenly, there was a hand that stopped me. I immediately apologized without even looking up. And they said,' That's Elvis's dressing room. You can't just go in. I'm going to have to ask if you have permission. "

At that time, Tsu didn't see Presley, but they gave him the green light to hang out in his room. Upon entering, he immediately felt relief from an air conditioner and collapsed on a nearby sofa.

Tsu said that the man who initially stopped her suddenly entered.

"Elvis had told him that I could stay as long as I wanted and not worry about it," said Tsu. "So I fell asleep."

Tsu claimed that when she opened her eyes after a restful sleep, she saw Presley's face staring back at her.

"I was putting a cold compress on my face," Tsui recalled. "He thought I was passed out or something."

The star admitted that she was stunned.

"It was absolutely beautiful," he said. “I mean, people with big voices are attractive to me, but this was something else. He didn't even know what to say because he was so surprised. And then he said, "Don't worry about it. I just want you to feel good. Are you hungry? Do you want something to eat? Are you thirsty?" I couldn't even speak! "

"I was overwhelmed by everything I was experiencing," she continued. “It smelled like baby milk powder. But he kept insisting if he needed or wanted something. "

After Presley left, Tsu finally got up and left, where he saw Presley surrounded by his entourage.

"The colonel (Presley's manager) was there and he gave me bad vibes right away," he said. "He was not a kind man."

Tsu claimed that she and Presley quickly became friends on the set. At the time, the singer was fascinated by martial arts and learned that Tsu knew Bruce Lee. But there was another reason why they joined easily.

"I was a Southern Baptist and my family was very Christian," said Tsu. “So we connect with just that. It was very spiritual. "

Tsu emphasized that they were never lovers. And as long as they became friends, their friendship would finally be brief.

"I remember the last time we spoke, we were hanging out in his trailer," he said. "He just looked at me and said, 'Keep that light burning baby.' And that was it. I guess he lost the light. He couldn't find his way home, you know? I really feel like he just worked to death. It was very tragic. "

Presley passed away in 1977 at age 42. Doctors said he died of a heart attack that was likely caused by his addiction to prescription barbiturates.

Tsu has been busy over the years appearing on film and television, as well as pursuing art and design. Tsu said she still fondly remembers her time with Presley.

"It was full of so much light," he said. “He was very generous and loving. He was always surrounded by people wherever he went. But if you sat down with him, he was just a good friend. "