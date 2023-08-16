Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber from Gurugram, has won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, making history as the first-ever digital winner of the popular reality show. Yadav beat out 18 other contestants to take home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of INR 50 lakhs (approximately USD 67,000).

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a 28-year-old YouTuber from Gurugram, Haryana, who has gained millions of followers for his comedy sketches, vlogs, and short films. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 and has since become one of the most popular creators on the platform, with over 16 million subscribers.

Yadav’s videos often focus on social issues and current events with a humorous twist. He has also faced controversy for body-shaming actress Aashika Bhatia but has since apologized and moved on.

Elvish Yadav’s Journey on Bigg Boss OTT

Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wildcard contestant and quickly became a fan favorite with his humor and positive attitude. Throughout the season, he formed close bonds with several other contestants, including Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat.

Yadav’s journey on the show was not without its challenges, however. He faced several nominations for eviction and had to navigate the complex dynamics of the house. Despite these obstacles, he remained true to himself and became a strong contender for the title.

Reactions to Elvish Yadav’s Win

Elvish Yadav’s win on Bigg Boss OTT has been met with widespread excitement and congratulations from fans and fellow YouTubers. Many have praised Yadav for his positive attitude and humor and for representing the digital community on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav has expressed his gratitude and excitement for the win, thanking his fans and supporters for their love and encouragement throughout the season.

Conclusion

Elvish Yadav’s win on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a historic moment for the digital community and YouTubers worldwide. Yadav’s humor, positivity, and authenticity have won him millions of fans.