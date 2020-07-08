"Emerging evidence" of airborne transmission by coronavirus indicated by the WHO

Leaders of the World Health Organization on Tuesday recognized "emerging evidence" of the risk of COVID-19 airborne transmission.

"We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields with respect to the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic, and therefore we believe that we need to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding modes of transmission and regarding precautions to be taken, "Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO technical leader for infection prevention and control, said Tuesday at a press conference.

The issue arose when a member of the media questioned WHO's progress after The New York Times recently reported that 239 scientists around the world sent an open letter to the organization detailing tests of airborne transmission. The letter called for tight guidelines and greater recognition of the risk of COVID-19 airborne transmission.

Dr. Allegranzi said the agency has discussed the available evidence with many of the signatories in recent months.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical leader at COVID-19, said the signatories, many of whom are engineers, first wrote to the WHO on April 1. He added that the organization has had an "active commitment" with the experts.

“We are producing a scientific report on the summary of where we are. We have been working on this for several weeks, "said Van Kerkhove, adding that the WHO has engaged with epidemiologists, doctors, engineers and other experts to try to consolidate the growing knowledge about transmission.

While the WHO previously noted that airborne transmission is "possible" in certain circumstances where aerosols of less than 5 microns are generated, such as medical procedures, Van Kerkove said Tuesday that the WHO "is looking into the possible role of airborne transmission in other settings. " ", As close settings with poor ventilation.

"This is a respiratory pathogen," he added, "so it is important that what we know adjusts to the orientation we have, so a comprehensive package of interventions is required to stop transmission."

Van Kerkhove said the WHO will issue a report in the coming days, describing "everything we have in this area."

Tuesday marked the same day the Trump administration presented a WHO withdrawal notice to the UN secretary general, a senior administration official told Fox News. The move comes after President Trump criticized the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks and what he called his pro-China bias.

The White House also notified lawmakers in Congress on the official recall Tuesday, beginning in July 2021.

Trump first announced that the United States would walk away from the organization in late May. "Because they have failed to carry out the much-needed and requested reforms, today we will end our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirect those funds to others around the world and deserve urgent global public health needs," Trump told reporters. journalists at a Rose Garden event.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.