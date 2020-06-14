Emily, Baker Mayfield's wife, reacts to his kneeling posture

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, visited Instagram over the weekend, reacting to comments from her husband's national anthem.

After Mayfield said Saturday that he planned to kneel as a sign of solidarity with black players in the NFL, the third-year quarterback elaborated on his comments in an Instagram story.

"Everyone so upset by my comment doesn't understand the reasoning behind kneeling in the first place … Nate (Boyer) and Kap (Colin Kaepernick) came to an agreement that kneeling was the most respectful way to support our armed forces while also standing up for equality, "Mayfield wrote, noting that he is" fine "with losing fans for his stance.

Emily, who has been married to Mayfield for almost a year, shared her post on her own platform, adding three hearts in the Browns' colors. He also republished a message from the Big Apple Browns fan account that said, "Proud of our QB."

Mayfield also posted a video of himself training in a "I can't breathe" shirt Saturday. George Floyd said "I can't breathe" when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck before his death.

The nationwide protests have taken place in the wake of Floyd's death, with several NFL players, including Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and Jamal Adams asking the league to "listen to its players" in a video from Black. Lives Matter.