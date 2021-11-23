Emily in Paris season 2 is coming in Haute! Netflix just released the first trailer for the second season of their romantic comedy Emily in Paris Season 2. This season looks exciting. Emily’s life is more chaotic, dramatic, and complicated than ever before.

Netflix’s most popular comedy in 2020 was called Emily in Paris. It is about a woman who moves to Paris and gets her dream job. She arrives at a company in France. But her boss and co-workers don’t like her. They do not speak French either.

Once Emily is in Paris, she makes a new friend named Mindy. Her dream is to be a singer. She also meets her neighbor, Gabriel. They start to talk and then they fall in love. But Gabriel has another girl named Camille that he likes too!

Emily is a woman from the United States who lives in Paris. She has a new job, and she needs to go there. She has a good life there, but it is hard for her to find friends.

What is the expected Emily in Paris Season 2 US Release Date?

The TV show “Emily in Paris” Season 2 has not been released on Netflix or Blu-ray and DVD yet. It will be available sometime on December 22nd, but we aren’t sure when.

What is the star cast of Emily in Paris season 2?

The cast of Emily in Paris is led by Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a junior marketing executive from Chicago who is sent to Paris to work at Savoir.

Other cast members include:

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Emily’s French boss at Savoir in Paris

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, a nanny, an aspiring singer, and Emily’s first friend in Paris

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, a chef and Emily’s handsome downstairs neighbor

Samuel Arnold as Julien, Emily’s co-worker

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Emily’s co-worker

Camille Razat as Camille, Emily’s new friend, and Gabriel’s girlfriend

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, the owner of perfume company Maison Lavaux, Emily’s client, Sylvie’s affair partner, and Gabriel’s restaurant partner

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Emily’s American boss in Chicago

Other guest and recurring cast members that may pop up in season 2 are:

Arnaud Viard as Paul Brossard

Charley Fouquet as Catherine LambertEion Bailey as Randy Zimmer

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault,

Charles Martins as Mathieu Cadault

Roe Hartrampf as Doug

Julien Floreancig as Thomas

Camille Japy as Louise

Christophe Guybet as Gerard

Victor Meutelet as Timothée

David Prat as Théo

What is the expected plot?

Emily should pick up where she left off in season 1. In the first season, Emily finally earned her boss Sylvie’s respect and saved her job in Paris.

Emily had a love life. There were two guys in it, and they both liked her. One was her neighbor who was a chef. The other one was his girlfriend, who Emily became friends with without knowing that the guy she liked her too. Meanwhile, Emily had several men who were interested in her. Two of them are her client Antoine and the fashion businessman Mathieu Catapult.

In the end, Gabriel broke up with Camille so he could open his restaurant in Normandy. Emily blew off a trip to St. Tropez to say goodbye to Gabriel and they ended up sleeping together. The next morning, Antoine’s wife found out that he was putting money into Gabriel’s restaurant in Paris. This means that Gabriel is not leaving, after all, so Camille texted Emily about the news. They wanted to talk.

How Season 2 of Emily in Paris Season 2 show will explore how the relationship of these three characters may change?

Many people criticized the show and Emily’s naivete and lack of skill at speaking. But in Season 2, Star tells OprahMag.com that Emily will grow up a little bit. “She’ll be more involved with the world she lives in,” he says. She will spend more time in the city as she will have her feet planted in the ground a little more also making a life there.”

Variety talked to Star. Season 1 was short, but season 2 will be longer. Emily will spend more time in the city.

“When she got there she had a little bit of luck in the beginning, and I don’t think it will be as easy for her in the second season. I think she will be more assimilated. She has been living in Paris and learning about its culture.”

And fans can look forward to “unexpected storylines” in the romance department.

“There was a twist at the end of the first season that she did not see coming, and I think there’s a lot of fallout that happens from that in the new season,” Star teased.

