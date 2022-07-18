Emily Osment is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and for good reason. She’s been in a number of popular movies and television shows over the years. Here are some of our favorite Emily Osment movies and tv shows:

1) “The Sixth Sense” (1999) – In this movie, Osment plays Cole Sear, an asthmatic child who is haunted by ghosts. The film was critically acclaimed and won several awards, including an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

2) “A Few Good Men” (1992) – Osment stars as Jack Nicholson’s young son in this courtroom drama. The film was well-received by audiences and received three Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture.

3) “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” (2001) – In this sequel to the popular 2001 movie “The Princess Diaries,” Osment stars as Luke Danes, Mia Thermopolis’ love interest. The film was a big hit with critics and fans alike and earnedOsment a Young Artist Award nomination.

4) “Holes” (2003) – This adventure movie follows Stanley Yelnats (Osment), a boy who is sent to prison because of a crime he didn’t commit. While in prison, Stanley discovers that he has special abilities-including the ability to dig through holes incredibly fast-that make him an invaluable asset to the correctional facility.

5)”Dogma” (1999) – In this religious satire, OsMENT co-stars alongside Ben Affleck as Kevin Garvey, leader of a small town church congregation whose members start questioning their beliefs after they experience strange events during a trip to Rome. Dogma received mixed reviews from audiences but was nevertheless successful at the box office. and lastly Pretty Smart Series is also good Movie of her.

Is Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment friends?

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment are two young stars who have been friends for many years. They met on the set of the popular Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, where they both played main characters. Miley Cyrus is now a successful pop singer and actress, while Emily Osment has also enjoyed success in her acting career. The two girls have remained close friends throughout the years, despite their different levels of fame.

Who is Emily Osment engaged to?

According to a recent report, Emily Osment is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, TV host Jimmy Kimmel. The couple has not yet released any details about their upcoming nuptials, but we’re sure they’ll have a beautiful wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Did Hannah Montana and Lily get along?

Hannah Montana and Lily did not always see eye to eye. In fact, they often butt heads with each other. However, they always managed to work things out in the end and remain close friends.