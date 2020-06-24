Emily Ratajkowski debuts new blonde hair

Emily Ratajkowski has made a major change in her appearance.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old beauty took to Instagram to reveal that she had changed her hairstyle: She is now blonde, thanks to her association with hair care company Kérastase.

The model shared a short video of herself showing off her new 'do.

MILEY CYRUS REVEALS DECIDES TO KEEP BABY AFTER VOCAL SURGERY FOR "FAMILY HISTORY" OF ADDICTION

"BLONDE", he wrote in the caption, adding a "thank you" to the company. According to Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, she is a spokesperson for the brand.

The company shared a handful of photos of Ratajkowski and his new hair on his own Instagram on Tuesday, calling her his "muse," whose appearance they are "so obsessed."

Ratajkowski fans also seem to be delighted with the look, as her social media fans flocked to the comment section of the model's photo to praise, including several stars.

Bella Thorne was one of the people who expressed their enthusiasm, sharing a trio of llama emojis in the comments.

KELLY CLARKSON SPEAKS CANDIDELY ABOUT MOTHER'S CHALLENGE PIECES: "YOU WILL DESIRE TO CALL SO HARD"

Kaia Gerber, who also recently turned blonde, also left an emoji in the comments: a smiling face with hearts for eyes.

"Wowwww," wrote Hailey Baldwin, adding the same emoji as Gerber.

Model Carolyn Murphy also showed her support with a series of emojis.

While Ratajkowski's famous friends were in favor of the look, some of his fans were already lacking his signature dark hue.

"Noooooo," wrote one, and many more added similar comments. "Please be a brunette again soon," wrote another.

A third intervened: "No! Come back! Come back!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the other hand, Ratajkowski received a handful of praise from fans, such as one who said "Blonde, brunette, bald [or whatever] would look good."

"She can do both," said another.