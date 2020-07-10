Eminem beats people who don't wear masks in collaboration song Kid Cudi

The couple released an animated video for the new song, which features Kid Cudi and Eminem as what they appear to be as crime fighters or superheroes.

Eminem, who never recants the controversy, appears to be targeting the Trump administration and calling people who refuse to wear a mask.

The other half is angry and

I don't want to wear a mask and just tease

And that's how you end up catching the damn

I just used the same basket that you buy

Now I'm in a f —— coffin of you coughing

Eminem, who does not have a shred of words, is very critical of those who refuse to wear masks and speaks of police brutality.

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery

How the hell is it that so many cops are dirty?

Please stop man, officer, sorry.

But I can't breathe when I put you on top of me

Your damn knee is in my carotid artery

Eminem even takes a chance against New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, possibly in response to his recent comments about disrespect for the flag. Brees would later apologize for his "callous" comments.

The song suggests the possibility of two more collaboration tracks between the two artists, saying the "trilogy continues."

Eminem released his eleventh album titled "Music to Be Murdered By" in January. Kid Cudi has released two other songs this year and recently had a role on HBO's "Westworld".