Emirates will cover medical expenses if passengers catch Covid-19

(CNN) – Emirates, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has become the first airline in the world to offer to cover medical expenses and quarantine costs for customers in case they hire Covid-19 during their trip.

The airline will pay medical expenses of up to € 150,000 ($ 173,000) and quarantine costs of up to € 100 for 14 days, in the event that they are diagnosed with coronavirus while traveling, while away from home.

Coverage will be available to all customers, at no additional cost, from now until October 31, 2020. It is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first leg of their trip, so that passengers can continue to have the benefit even if traveling forward from your Emirates destination.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President and CEO of the Emirates group, said in a press release: "Emirates has worked hard to implement measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate the risk of infection, and we have also renewed our reserves policies to offer flexibility.

"We are now taking it to the next level, being the first in the industry to offer our customers free worldwide coverage for Covid-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel."

While Emirates is the first airline to take this step to increase traveler confidence, it is not the first player in the tourism industry to offer Covid payments.

The Central Asian nation, Uzbekistan, has pledged $ 3,000 in compensation to visitors who hire Covid-19 while on vacation there.

Meanwhile, the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which reopened its borders to selected countries in June, agrees to cover the cost of accommodation, food, drinks and medicines for visitors who test positive for the virus during their stay.

The UAE's strategic location between Oman and Saudi Arabia makes it a key connection for travelers heading from west to east and vice versa.

The airline's headquarters is located at Dubai International Airport, named the third busiest airport in the world in 2018, and the airline will be eager to resume its once bustling international operations.

Tamara Hardingham-Gill and Manar Al Hinai contributed to this report.