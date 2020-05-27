Emma Interview with movie star Anya Taylor-Joy!

CS Video: Emma interview with Anya Taylor-Joy!

ComingSoon.net had a chance to chat with star Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch, Division, The new mutants) about focus functions " Emma, the adaptation of Jane Austen's classic about mismatches in the English countryside of 1800. You can watch the interview below and order your copy of the film here!

Jane Austen's beloved comedy about how to find your match and win your happy ending is reinvented in this delightful new film adaptation of Emma. Beautiful, smart, and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Taylor-Joy) is a restless queen bee with no rivals in her sleepy little town. In this brilliant satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must venture through wrong encounters and romantic missteps to find the love that has always been there.

In addition to Taylor-Joy, the cast includes Bill Nighy (His best), Miranda Hart (Spy), The cure for well-being‘Mia Goth, The crownJosh O & # 39; Connor, Fantastic beasts: the crimes of GrindelwaldCall s Callum Turner, KryptonRupert Graves, game of Thrones‘Gemma Whelan, In the dark‘Amber Anderson and Sex educationTanya Reynolds is.

Jane Austen's novel was first published in 1815, a mannered comedy centered on Emma Woodhouse, who can't help but constantly meddle in the love relationships of others.

The film also marks directorial debut for director Autumn de Wilde, who is best known for her work on music videos for artists such as Beck and Death Cab for Cutie. The luminaires Author Eleanor Catton wrote the script. Catton is the executive producer on the small screen adaptation of her award-winning novel.

