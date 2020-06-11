Emma Watson says & # 39; trans people are who they say they are & # 39; after J.K. Rowling's Genre Comments

Emma Watson is speaking out in support of the transgender community.

Over the weekend, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling posted several tweets in response to an article that mentions "menstruating people." Rowling's response included a call to use the word "woman," prompting allegations of transphobia.

On Wednesday, Watson, who played a leading role in the "Harry Potter" movies, spoke on the subject in a series of tweets.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are," wrote the 30-year-old actress. "I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Watson later said that she donates to a couple of charities, Mermaids and Mama Cash, that support transgender people.

"Happy # PRIDE2020", he concluded. "Sending love x".

Watson is not the only colleague of the 54-year-old author who publicly disagrees with her statements.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of Harry Potter, posted an online essay in response, expressing his support for the transgender community.

"Transgender women are women," wrote the 30-year-old actor. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience on this topic than either Jo or me."

Similarly, Eddie Redmayne, star of Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" movies, also openly disagreed with her.

"Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been constantly trying to educate myself," Redmayne told Variety. "This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make absolutely clear where I am standing. I disagree with Jo's comments."

It continued with voice support for trans men and women, as well as non-binary identities.

Rowling recently addressed her views on her blog, offering an explanation of her statements, as well as revealing past domestic abuse and sexual assault.