Emma Watson speaks after criticism of initial Blackout Tuesday Instagram posts: "I'm with you"

Emma Watson some social networks are testing her for her posts on #BlackoutTuesday.

Watson as well as a number of others Famous – has chosen to participate in the social media initiative on Tuesday to stop promotional and commercial content as the world takes advantage of the Black Lives Matter movement and creates deep awareness of racial injustice and police brutality.

Part of the initiative involves posting a black square on Instagram, as well as words that elevate messages to curb the brutality and injustice experienced by many in the black community.

However, Watson posted three images in black instead of the one many share, and social media users inundated her with backlash that they felt she shared the three black squares for aesthetics rather than substance, as the student of " Harry Potter "also released three white squares just three days earlier.

Although the "Little Women" performer wrote the appropriate hashtags associated with the BlackoutTuesday movement, several detractors accused her of engaging in performative activism and others accused her of editing the images to fit the look of her carefully selected account.

"The way Emma Watson promotes herself as an activist and has only said three blank squares on Instagram tells you how white a feminist she is," wrote a Twitter critic, While another addition, "Emma watson rly (sic) put a damn border on her blocking Tuesday post to fit her aesthetic … f – k that … and f – k the fact that this is the only time she talks and literally NOTHING contributes … you miss me with that white feminist bs. "

"Is this all you have? I was expecting something better from an ACTIVIST," said another person. "Emma, ​​I am so disappointed in you that you claim to be such an activist for everyone and this is all you do," someone else commented.

Meanwhile, other Watson supporters leapt to her defense and applauded her for using her platform.

"I have great respect for you," said one commenter, while another added, "She is supporting and spreading the message, as she is privileged to have such a large platform, what more do you want?"

Watson went on to publish work of art and poetry by Brooklyn artist Dr. Fahamu Pecou later on Tuesday, noting in the caption that she "was postponing the post until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK."

Furthermore, she also shared another post with words that denounce racism and white supremacy with the legend: "I am with you".

“There is so much racism, both in our past and in our present, that is neither recognized nor taken into account. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and domination, of exploitation and oppression, that is closely linked to society. As a white person, I have benefited from this, "says a slide in the post.

He continues: "While we may feel that as individuals we are working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively address the structural and institutional racism that surrounds us. I am still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and defend a system that is structurally racist.

"In the next few days, I will use my biolink and Twitter to share links to resources that I have found useful for my own research, learning, listening. I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know how this feels for you, but it does not mean don't try it, "he concludes.