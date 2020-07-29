Emmy Awards: & # 39; Ramy & # 39; is the first American Muslim sitcom to be nominated

The co-creator and star of Hulu's "Ramy" was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series. Co-star Mahershala Ali earned recognition for her supporting role in Season 2.
"Ramy" becomes the first American Muslim sitcom to earn an Emmy nomination.
On the show, Ramy Hassan (Youssef), a first-generation American Egyptian, struggles to balance his cultural and religious values alongside his millennial American ways. "Ramy" celebrates the Muslim faith while exposing a number of community problems.
Although "Ramy" focuses on an American Muslim character, the show found a wide audience with millennials of various ethnic and religious backgrounds who may be related to the character's anxiety about his romantic life, career aspirations, and dominant parents.
"It is really exciting because we are very specific. I think if you look at our show, you realize in a good way that we are not even close to covering the entire Muslim experience. For a show that only portrays a small part of being Acknowledged, I think that should mean that we are going to get many more Muslim stories with the green light because the umbrella of the Muslim experience is so vast: there are so many different groups, so many types of people, "Youssef said.
"There are so many more stories that could be told, so I'm excited by the bigger picture, one that doesn't even include me," he added.