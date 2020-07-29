Emmy Awards: & # 39; Ramy & # 39; is the first American Muslim sitcom to be nominated





Ramy Youssef's response to being nominated for an Emmy Award Tuesday was simply to thank God.

The co-creator and star of Hulu's "Ramy" was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series. Co-star Mahershala Ali earned recognition for her supporting role in Season 2.

"Ramy" becomes the first American Muslim sitcom to earn an Emmy nomination.

On the show, Ramy Hassan (Youssef), a first-generation American Egyptian, struggles to balance his cultural and religious values ​​alongside his millennial American ways. "Ramy" celebrates the Muslim faith while exposing a number of community problems.

Although "Ramy" focuses on an American Muslim character, the show found a wide audience with millennials of various ethnic and religious backgrounds who may be related to the character's anxiety about his romantic life, career aspirations, and dominant parents. The show was renewed for a third season on Hulu earlier this month. In January, Youssef won a Golden Globe for best actor performance in a television series. After his Emmy nomination, Youssef told The Hollywood Reporter that he is hopeful that the show's success will open doors for others to continue exploring the vast American Muslim experience. "It is really exciting because we are very specific. I think if you look at our show, you realize in a good way that we are not even close to covering the entire Muslim experience. For a show that only portrays a small part of being Acknowledged, I think that should mean that we are going to get many more Muslim stories with the green light because the umbrella of the Muslim experience is so vast: there are so many different groups, so many types of people, "Youssef said. "There are so many more stories that could be told, so I'm excited by the bigger picture, one that doesn't even include me," he added. While "Ramy" is widely considered the first American Muslim sitcom, the Television Academy has recognized and honored other Muslims, including Aziz Ansari for his work with "Master of None" and Riz Ahmed for "The Night Of " Both portrayed Muslim characters in their respective shows. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 20 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host.





