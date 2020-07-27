Emmy nominations set the stage for an unpredictable virtual year





Seeking to make the best of a bad situation, the Television Academy plans to offer a virtual awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel of ABC. In particular, most of the major award shows that will follow the September 20 broadcast date, including the Golden Globes and Oscars, have postponed their performances for a few months, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the award ecosystem. current.

Television viewing has skyrocketed since the home shelter orders went into effect in March, prompting people to search for new shows and binging on old ones. With so many other marginalized hobbies, television has become one of the few trustworthy products that people can share.

At the same time, the act of the entertainment industry taking place may seem a bit frivolous and irrelevant in the face of such dire events. Although people are still looking for distractions and entertainment, it is not easy to achieve the right tone.

The television broadcasts of the BET Awards and Daytime Emmys last month demonstrated that it is possible to mount credible presentations under the virtual format, in each case producing the program in advance; Still, that approach deflates some of the elements that have traditionally defined the awards, including the spontaneity that goes with a fully live event and red carpet fashion.