Emmy nominations set the stage for an unpredictable virtual year

Television viewing has skyrocketed since the home shelter orders went into effect in March, prompting people to search for new shows and binging on old ones. With so many other marginalized hobbies, television has become one of the few trustworthy products that people can share.
At the same time, the act of the entertainment industry taking place may seem a bit frivolous and irrelevant in the face of such dire events. Although people are still looking for distractions and entertainment, it is not easy to achieve the right tone.
Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which presents the Daytime Emmys, said they are all in the process of learning. With last month's Daytime Emmys, that included having each nominee pre-record an acceptance speech. Over the weekend, the organization hosted more than 100 remote live broadcasts for its awards in honor of children's, animation and lifestyle programming, and will apply those lessons to Sports Emmys in August.
The two academies have been "comparing grades," Sharp said, adding that when it comes to producing award shows, "Covid-19 does not lend itself well to long-term planning. There will be a lot of adaptability to look to the future. "
For primetime Emmy, interesting topics could come up beyond the usual score-keeping concerns, such as the ongoing battle for award prestige between HBO and Netflix, which interrupted the payment service's streak as the most nominated network. in 2018. (HBO and CNN are part of WarnerMedia.)
The unknowns in the vote could be as difficult to read as the general mood of the academy members in the midst of these uncertain times, in a year that has avoided the foamy events normally associated with the Emmy campaign.
The awards will also be closely watched in terms of representation with respect to people of color, as the entertainment industry joins other institutions to try to address its record of diversity and inclusion.
That could ease the pressure a bit on this year's awards, and any interim measures that the ABC host network may devise. While the old adage "The Show Must Go On" has become somewhat debatable in the coronavirus era, it will.
Emmy nominations will be announced on July 28 and the show will air on September 20 on ABC.