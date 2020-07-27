Emmy nominations set the stage for an unpredictable virtual year

Seeking to make the best of a bad situation, the Television Academy plans to offer a virtual awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel of ABC. In particular, most of the major award shows that will follow the September 20 broadcast date, including the Golden Globes and Oscars, have postponed their performances for a few months, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the award ecosystem. current.

Television viewing has skyrocketed since the home shelter orders went into effect in March, prompting people to search for new shows and binging on old ones. With so many other marginalized hobbies, television has become one of the few trustworthy products that people can share.

At the same time, the act of the entertainment industry taking place may seem a bit frivolous and irrelevant in the face of such dire events. Although people are still looking for distractions and entertainment, it is not easy to achieve the right tone.

The television broadcasts of the BET Awards and Daytime Emmys last month demonstrated that it is possible to mount credible presentations under the virtual format, in each case producing the program in advance; Still, that approach deflates some of the elements that have traditionally defined the awards, including the spontaneity that goes with a fully live event and red carpet fashion.
Jennifer Hudson gave a poignant performance during the BET Awards last month.

Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which presents the Daytime Emmys, said they are all in the process of learning. With last month's Daytime Emmys, that included having each nominee pre-record an acceptance speech. Over the weekend, the organization hosted more than 100 remote live broadcasts for its awards in honor of children's, animation and lifestyle programming, and will apply those lessons to Sports Emmys in August.

The two academies have been "comparing grades," Sharp said, adding that when it comes to producing award shows, "Covid-19 does not lend itself well to long-term planning. There will be a lot of adaptability to look to the future. "

Jason Thompson accepted an award with his family during the Daytime Emmy Awards in June.

For primetime Emmy, interesting topics could come up beyond the usual score-keeping concerns, such as the ongoing battle for award prestige between HBO and Netflix, which interrupted the payment service's streak as the most nominated network. in 2018. (HBO and CNN are part of WarnerMedia.)

This year's nightly awards have a relatively high degree of suspense, with "Game of Thrones" named best drama four of its eight seasons, which no longer exists after its record-setting career, and the winner of the 2019 comedy "Fleabag "competition is also out.
HBO's "Succession" enjoyed what many saw as an outstanding second season, but there is a lot of dramatic competition, including "Better Call Saul" from AMC, "Pose" from FX and "Ozark" from Netflix and "The Crown". In between new entries, "The Morning Show" could make some noise, particularly on the performance side, for the new Apple TV + service.
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39;
Meanwhile, some of the hottest stocks could be in the limited series category, where HBO's "Watchmen", FX's "Mrs. America", Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere" and Netflix's "Unbelievable" are considered strong contenders. The awards also mark the final years of eligibility for several acclaimed series that completed their careers, including "Modern Family", "The Good Place", "Homeland", "Mr. Robot", "How To Escape The Murder" ". Schitt & # 39; s Creek "and" Silicon Valley ".

The unknowns in the vote could be as difficult to read as the general mood of the academy members in the midst of these uncertain times, in a year that has avoided the foamy events normally associated with the Emmy campaign.

Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani in & # 39; Silicon Valley & # 39; (Eddy Chen / HBO)

The awards will also be closely watched in terms of representation with respect to people of color, as the entertainment industry joins other institutions to try to address its record of diversity and inclusion.

Like most awards, the Emmys' ratings have dropped, including a record 6.9 million viewers last year, a sharp drop of more than 30% from the previous ceremony, according to Nielsen data.

That could ease the pressure a bit on this year's awards, and any interim measures that the ABC host network may devise. While the old adage "The Show Must Go On" has become somewhat debatable in the coronavirus era, it will.

Emmy nominations will be announced on July 28 and the show will air on September 20 on ABC.

