Emmys 2020 will advance in September with Jimmy Kimmel as host

ABC said Tuesday that the nightly host will act as the host for the third time, acknowledging in the announcement the fluid nature of this year's plans as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing it, but we are doing it and I am organizing it," Kimmel said in a statement.

The show will take place on September 20 and will air on ABC.

Kimmel hosted the ceremonies for the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.