Emmys 2020 will advance in September with Jimmy Kimmel as host

ABC said Tuesday that the nightly host will act as the host for the third time, acknowledging in the announcement the fluid nature of this year's plans as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing it, but we are doing it and I am organizing it," Kimmel said in a statement.
The show will take place on September 20 and will air on ABC.
Kimmel hosted the ceremonies for the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.
Additional details about the program will be "announced soon," ABC said.
"We know that Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, fun and moving Primetime Emmys show," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. "He is a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show in recent months, he will approach this momentous event with heart and humor, and will bring the joy and gladness that both needs optimism from our television colleagues and viewers at home. "
Kimmel will also serve as executive producer for the Emmys.
The Oscars will now take place on April 25, 2021.