Employees of the New York Parks Department found that they cleaned the bathroom with the US flag. USA

A day before Flag Day, two city employees were seen using the stars and stripes to mop the floor of a dirty Coney Island bathroom, a witness told The Post.

José González, a Guardian Angel who was patrolling the boardwalk on Saturday afternoon, said he saw two Park Department employees cleaning the men's room with a flag mop.

An enraged veteran confronted them and said that "they cannot use the flag to clean up urine and garbage on the floor."

"I was really angry," said Gonzalez, 44, a 26-year-old Guardian Angels veteran who also runs a security company.

"The Parks guy didn't see what the problem was and said, 'It's just a symbol.'

The veteran stormed out of the bathroom, Gonzalez said.

González took a photo of the mop head.

"This is an absolute disgrace, especially one day before Flag Day, an honored day that no one is discussing in New York City," said disgusted Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. "Clearly, we are not educating our citizens. At a time when we are all divided, it is the flag that unites us. "

The city's Parks Department did not immediately respond to Post's calls for comment.

Additional reports from Dana Kennedy.