Employees who refused to serve police officers fired, suspended

The Five Guys hamburger chain fired or suspended several employees from an Alabama location after three police officers said they had been denied service.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when three police officers entered the location of the burger joint in Daphne and were informed that they were required to wear masks, the WALA news station reported.

Police said they went to retrieve the face covers, but when they returned, several employees turned their backs on them and refused to serve them, the outlet reported.

Apparently, one of the employees was heard saying, "I'm not serving them," according to the report.

The network said in a statement on Friday that all employees involved faced repercussions from the incident.

"Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together towards a resolution," Five Guys said in a statement on Friday. "The actions that the Daphne, AL franchise has taken include the termination and suspension of the employees involved."

The Daphne store also said it was temporarily closing the location "for further customer service education and training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department."