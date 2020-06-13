Empty chair pays tribute to fallen cadet at West Point graduation

The United States Military Academy paid a moving tribute to fallen cadet Christopher "C.J." Morgan on Saturday at what would have been her graduation ceremony.

A white folding chair in the front row was reserved for the prominent 22-year-old fighter who died in a training exercise in 2019. A framed photo of the young man in parade dress rested on the seat.

"C.J. was an outstanding cadet athlete, an example of West Point values," said Lt. Gen. Daryl A. Williams, the academy's superintendent. "We miss him."

President Trump added praise in his speech to graduates.

"Today we remember an extraordinary cadet who made the ultimate sacrifice in an accident last year: C.J. Morgan," said Trump. "C.J. was something very special."

Cadet Christopher's father, a Secret Service agent, was present at the ceremony, Trump said.

"A tough guy. Great boy Great son, who is looking down right now, "Trump said.

Christopher Morgan once served on the protective details of President Bill Clinton, and Clinton spoke at the funeral of the assassinated cadet last June.