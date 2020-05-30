Classification:

8.25 / 10

To emit:

John Hawkes as Frank Fogle

Logan Lerman as Sean Fogle

Sarah Bolger as Jewel

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Stone

Directed by Elfar Adalsteins

End of sentence review:

Death can bring out the best and worst in people related to the deceased, but no matter the potholes along the way, it ultimately brings together even the most unlikely family. Dysfunctional families gathering for a funeral is an issue often explored in the film, with everything from more dramatic issues like This is where i leave you to complete comedies like Death at a funeralbut when a movie can find a good balance between the two in the same way End of sentence it does, it prepares for a more compelling matter.

Frank Fogle, a widower, reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish to scatter her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and the promise to take her separated son, Sean, on the journey. When Sean gets out of prison, the last thing on his mind is a trip abroad with his alienated father. What you need is a fresh start in California. But when his travel plans collapse, he reluctantly accepts his father's proposal in exchange for a ticket to the west coast and the promise that they will never see each other again. Between a bewildering Irish trail, the appearance of an old flame, the hiring of a pretty hitchhiker, and many unsolved problems, the journey becomes a bit more than father and son had negotiated.

The plot of the film is very reminiscent of classic road trip comedies, such as Planes, Trains and Automobiles and reflections on the legacy as BeginnersBut instead of opting for a full slapstick like the first, or completely retrospective like the second, he finds a way to build on and keep the story focused on the troubled relationship between its main characters. Even with its relatively short run time of 96 minutes, the film still takes its time to show Frank and Sean's growth and Frank's attempts to reconnect, taking a more credible approach to the damaged psyches behind them both and never offering a too cheesy moment.

That said, while some of his stumbling along the road to scattering the ashes feels quite familiar and predictable, they're still worthy of at least a laugh, if not heartbreaking laugh. From stray deer along the way to struggling to adjust to a foreign country, the script does a decent enough job to provide a little brevity through most of its serious character development.

But it is in this kind of familiarity that many of the film's problems lie. From lost ash containers that bring back memories of Robert Downey Jr / Zach Galifianakis-starrer Due date For characters threatening to leave after heated arguments, the film often finds itself relying on too many tropes from their respective genres to help complement some of its more unique and compelling elements, preventing the film from actually rising.

However, even when the movie wobbles, it's still a completely mesmerizing watch thanks to the magnetic performances of protagonists Logan Lerman and John Hawkes. With a character as wounded and stoic as Frank, real determination is needed to ensure that when he finally collapses, we, as an audience, not only can believe it, but also sympathize with him and Hawkes gracefully take advantage of this, delivering turns. hilarious and heartbreaking. Although their turns in Fury and The perks of Being a Wallflower It may have been of a more powerful nature, Lerman still shines in one of his most mature roles to date, never letting Sean become a cartoon or cliche, but he also keeps the public alert on whether we should connect with him or let him go. . Frank's life forever.

End of sentence It may not work as hard to differentiate itself from a similar genre fare, but thanks to a couple of stellar performances, an intriguing character development, and worthwhile humor, it still stands out above many other attempts and proves to be a poignant history of loss and growth. .