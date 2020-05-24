Endgame created a big plot hole for Doctor Strange that no one caught

When a continuity spans more than a decade and more than 20 films, there are likely to be new discoveries and loose ends that are not kept under scrutiny. Fans always keep their eyes open for the next plot hole they can open to public discussion and this time the scene in question is part of the time robbery sequence. Avengers Endgame, where the Avengers parted ways to steal the Infinity Stones from different moments in time.

In this part of the film, the Hulk visits the Elder, played by Tilda Swinton, to grab the Stone of Time. She subdues Mark Ruffalo's giant green alter ego and then defends her case as Bruce Banner. She explains that she cannot give up the stone, as this would divide the deadlines and condemn her own, stating that: "It is the duty of the Supreme Sorcerer to protect the Stone of Time."

Now the next part is where the so called error takes place. Bruce Banner counters his argument by telling him that in his timeline Doctor Strange voluntarily gave Thanos the Stone of Time. This is what convinces her to hand him over, because the Supreme Sorcerer surely had a plan to do so. And while that carefully ends the scene in Avengers Endgame, create a wave in the history of Strange doctor.

Chronologically, this moment took place in 2012, while in 2016, the Elder refuses to teach Stephen Strange the mystical arts when he first visits her in Kamar-Taj, the homeland of her mentor. This is where the discrepancy detected by Digital Spy is questioned. You see, if she already knew Stephen Strange and his role as the next Supreme Sorcerer, why would she reject him?

That said, it could also be taken in another context. Yes, the Elder knew that Strange is destined to become the most powerful wizard in his order, but when he approaches her, he is arrogant and disappointed. Maybe she just wanted to put him on the right track by kicking him out first. Or rather, that would have been the case if he hadn't explicitly explained his reasoning in a different scene where Strange is out of earshot. If you recall, she tells Mordo, a member of the order, that she worries about how Strange's personality might turn him into darkness.

Stubbornness, arrogance, ambition. I've seen it all before, "the Elder tells Mordo, before expressing his concern." I can't bring another gifted student to power, only to lose him in the dark. "

So, it is not possible to explain that she rejected him as a ruse to humiliate Strange and put him on the right track, because at the time she really wanted him to leave. As such, these two sequences certainly contradict each other, creating the plot hole.

This is unlikely to be addressed in any way, with Marvel steadily advancing the construction of the MCU's future, but tell us, can you find any way to avoid this plot hole created by Avengers Endgame? Let us know below.