Enes Kanter on the timeline for a possible WWE career, his Mount Rushmore wrestling title 24/7 | Newsdio

The Boston Celtics Center joins host Jensen Karp in today's episode of The No-Sports Report

ENES WHEN YOU PLAN TO LEAVE THE NBA FOR WWE

"I think I hope to play five more years. So yeah, I have to finish 14-15 years in the league. "

WILL TEACH IF HE WILL BE A HEEL OR BABY

"Oh my god. I'm going to be a heel. I'll be the biggest heel WWE has ever seen!"

"I feel like it's more fun. It's like entertaining people more. And for me, it's like getting into people's faces and trash, talking to them and troll them. I'm not saying bad words, but I talk to trash a lot … It's definitely more fun to go out and be a heel, to be a bad guy, I don't know, I just like it better. "

JAN ON WHAT YOUR FILM MATCH WOULD BE LIKE

"I think because I came from playing basketball, I would be playing one-on-one with someone and then, as soon as he wanted to take a shot, right? It's probably like attacking him and, I don't know, just hitting him with his body.

ENES IN GRONK BE THE CURRENT CHAMPION 24/7 AND THE SUMMER DREAM SLAM PARTY IN BOSTON THAT COULD HAVE BEEN

"So the Summer Slam was going to be in Boston at the TD Garden this summer, but I think it was canceled. So, I thought if Gronk and I got into a fight, Boston's cradle would go crazy."

Jensen: "The only way to make that bigger is if (Tom) Brady is the referee."

Enes: "Oh my gosh yeah, although right now they'd probably hate it."

Jensen: "With a big reveal from his (Buccaneers) jersey."

IT IS FOUND TO MEET WITH ITS IDOL, THE ENTREPRENEUR AND TO DISCOVER IF THE EYE ROLLER IS REAL OR NOT

"I went backstage, I saw some wrestlers, girls and boys and I said to myself, 'Oh my gosh, this is amazing.' But at the same time, it's so weird. In fact, I met Undertaker at Madison Square Garden. He came to our locker room and wanted to know if the eye roll is fake or not. And I asked him and took a video of him. He's really on my Instagram and he's real! He did that. In fact, I had to talk to him. a little bit. He asked me, how old are you boy? It's like I was back then, I was like 25. It's like, I have older boots than you. I'm like, well, well like. "

“He was like my idol, my knees were shaking. But just because I played for the Knicks, Paul Heyman would really come to some of our games and he's actually my very good friend. I was actually like, "Hey, let's go. Are we doing this? I'm like, dude, like, relax. First I have to finish my basketball career, then I'm all yours."

ENES IN HIS FIGHT ‘MT. RUSHMORE ’- THE 4 BEST FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME

"Obviously Undertaker. I have to go with The Undertaker, he is my favorite. The second, I go with The Rock. As you said, what he did for the fight was just amazing. The third, I go with Ric Flair. Just the "Woo!" and it was all so amazing … my last one, probably Hulk Hogan. "

JENSEN, ANCIENT WWE WRITER, IN HIS FOURTH CONTROVERSIAL COLLECTION ABOUT HIS FIGHT MT. RUSHMORE

"Number one, I'm sure, the game has changed. This guy is the most famous, in my opinion, the most famous man on the planet. He started in pro wrestling. I think Dwayne" The Rock "Johnson is my first induction to Mount Rushmore. My second is a broken glass, Stone Cold Steve Austin. I think if you look back at the legends and all the moments and things that have happened, Stone Cold is in front and center of everything. It was the era of attitude as a single person Third, I think you'll never get to where we are now in WWE if it weren't for the first initial boom then you have to say Hulk Hogan Listen, let's suppose he never said anything weird Hulk Hogan the fighter Not the man, okay? For now, this is my controversial choice because there's a lot out there and I know his number one is just about to be my number four, but my number four is Vince McMahon. not even the man, I'll say it's the man, obviously it all started, but the person Born of Vince McMahon, I think he pushed wrestling and also that his bouts in the age of attitude were really fun and good. "

JAN OF WHAT IT WAS TO WIN THE TITLE 24/7 IN THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

"Oh, you have no idea. I was so nervous. And as Paul Heyman said, "You will be one of the most hated people in New York that night." Are you ready for that? "I like it, I was born for this, come on! So as I put them on. I win the title, reveal my shirt, it was a Celtics shirt. The whole crowd was booing, because I played for that team (Knicks), they should love me , but the whole crowd was booing. For me, it was like a lifetime experience, man, because like all the fighters were there … behind the scenes, I had to meet them, with Vince McMahon. I spoke a little with Triple H, he said, "Make sure you keep my number on your phone. I'm like, okay, sure."

ENES IN WANTING TO MAKE A STONE

"Like 24/7, I said to one of my friends," Can I like Tombstone? "And he said, you're not there yet. You're not there, you don't want to break anyone's neck."

JESUS ​​TO BE TOLD NOT TO BE MESSED BY LOOKING

"I saw a little bit of AEW, but like they said," Hey, if you ever want to get into WWE, don't mess with that. "I'm like, okay, sure. I'm not! (Laughs)"

ENES ON WHO WOULD BE YOUR NBA WWE TAG-TEAM PARTNER

"Oh my gosh, I was actually thinking of two people: Tacko or Steven Adams would be HUGE. Any one of them will go viral. "

ENES ON WHO HAS THEIR VISITS TO FIGHT AGAINST A PARTY

"I'm going big, I'm going for Big Show."

Enes Kanter is a fan favorite wherever he goes – whether it's playing in the NBA or fighting in the wrestling ring, you can't help but love this international superstar. The Boston Celtics center talks to Jensen about celebrating Ramadan in quarantine and touches on the current NBA proposal to start the playoffs in Las Vegas or Orlando. Jensen and Enes also share their undying love for Commissioner Adam Silver, Boston teammate Tacko Fall and eventual employer for Enes, WWE. Furthermore, Enes declares who is on his mountain. Rushmore of Wrestling, if he were a heel or a baby face and if Undertaker can really do that with his eyes (he can). This episode and series are supported by FeedingAmerica.org. For more information on The No-Sports Report, visit treefort.fm/the-no-sports-report