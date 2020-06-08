Engel beats AOC after she endorses her main enemy, says representative cannot "think he can anoint whoever is chosen"

Rep. Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York, criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, on Sunday after she supported Engel's main challenger last week.

"This is not a dictatorship. It is a democracy," Engel said in a candidate forum. "We shouldn't have a single person, from above, even if it's a colleague of mine, who thinks they can anoint whoever is chosen."

Engel's comments referred to boiling discontent in a party in which lawmakers have faced several progressive primary challenges from Ocasio-Cortez-backed candidates.

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the high school principal Jamaal Bowman in his challenge against Engel, who was first elected to Congress in 1988.

"Once again, she abandoned her colleagues in Congress and supported a stranger," a Democratic source previously told Fox News. "Unfortunately, the people she supports often lose." That may be different here, but it has little to do with it. She entered the ninth inning.

Ocasio-Cortez's support for Bowman directly opposes her to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who as party leader backs the headlines when faced with primary enemies.

"He does a great job for New York and I wish him well in his choice as I wish him well in his choice," Pelosi said Thursday when asked about Ocasio-Cortez's opposition to Engel.

"This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the polls," Ocasio-Cortez, 30, tweeted as she lent her support to Bowman, who is black.

His announcement came during the second week of protests across the country following the death of George Floyd.

The primary elections to represent the 16th Democratic Congress in New York will be held on June 23. Ocasio-Cortez also faces a major challenge in the nearby 14th district.

