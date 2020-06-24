Former New York representative Eliot Engel, who was first elected in 1988 and became one of the House's most powerful Democrats, is practically behind the principal of Jamaal Bowman High School in Tuesday's primaries, lo It could mark the second big surprise for a veteran Democratic congressman from New York City in just two years.

However, the primary in New York's 16th Congressional District is too early to call. Starting at 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Bowman had approximately 61 percent of the votes counted. Engel was in second place with approximately 36 percent of the votes counted.

New York counties did not cast mail ballots Tuesday, which could account for more than half of the vote. Counties have until July 1 to begin publishing the results of mail-in ballots.

The Engel District encompasses southern Westchester County and the Bronx in New York City. It had secured a host of powerful sponsors, including the Black Caucus of Congress, Major Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff of California, fellow Representative of New York Hakeem Jeffries and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Hillary Clinton, Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had also supported Engel.

Elsewhere in New York, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated her rivals in the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District of New York, in her first defense of the seat she claimed in 2018 about Democratic Caucus President Joe Crowley.

Her main rival in Tuesday's primaries was Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC presenter who was a registered Republican until a few years ago. Ocasio-Cortez, 30, has been one of the best-known voices on the American political left since her 2018 victory.

Her district in Queens and the Bronx was one of the places most affected by coronavirus, making traditional campaigning impossible in the past three months.

Voters, meanwhile, rejected President Trump and nominated two Republicans on Tuesday who opposed the House seats in North Carolina and Kentucky. Calls at high-profile races in Kentucky and probably New York faced days of delay as overwhelmed officials count mountains of ballots in the mail.

In western North Carolina, Republican voters chose 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair after an accident, over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett.

The second round was for the vacant seat of Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who stepped down to become Trump's chief of staff and joined his new boss to back Bennett.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a libertarian-minded rebel who often clashes with Republican leaders, was renamed for a sixth House term. Trump attacked Massie in March as a "disaster for the United States" that should be kicked out of the party after forcing lawmakers to return to Washington during a pandemic to vote on a massive economic aid package.

Cawthorn, who will reach the 25-year minimum age set by constitutional mandate when the next Congress is convened, has said he supports Trump, and Massie is very conservative. Still, his victories were a disgrace to a president whose own reelection campaign recently faltered.

The Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky, where the winner will face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is too early to call. Starting at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Amy McGrath had approximately 45 percent of the votes counted.

Charles Booker came in second with approximately 36 percent of the votes counted.

The Senate race is among dozens of races in the state in which The Associated Press did not declare winners on Tuesday. They include all primary elections for the state legislature, Democratic primary elections for the United States House in districts 4 and 6 of the state Congress, and republican primary elections in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

