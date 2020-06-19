Engel struggles to hold on to AOC-backed challenger: what to know about June 23 primaries

Despite electoral news taking a backseat in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the unrest after George Floyd's death, several major contests are coming to a vote on Tuesday, from major challenge duels between New York Democrats to competitions by a handful of open doors. seating.

Leading the drama on Tuesday will be New York Democrat Eliot Engel to stay in his seat against a progressive-backed primary challenger in what could be the second big surprise from a veteran New York City Democratic congressman in two. years. But the woman supporting her opponent, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, faces a potentially competitive primary.

And Republican voters in the south will elect their nominees in the second round, even in a hotly contested effort to fill the former post of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Here's what you need to know about the June 23 primaries:

New York

The powerful Engel, who was first elected in 1988, is being led from the left by the principal of Jamaal Bowman Middle School, who is carrying the message that he will be an advocate for low-income communities in Congress.

Bowman was already fighting hard against Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, when he was backed by Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And his close ally in the House, Ocasio-Cortez.

Engel's concern about the challenge was evident when he was caught by a hot microphone at a Black Lives Matter event saying that "if I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't mind" being allowed to speak. Such primary discomfort from a high-profile member is unprecedented; in fact, it happened in the same city that Engel represents just two years ago.

The Engel District encompasses southern Westchester County and the Bronx in New York City. Ocasio-Cortez ousted influential representative Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., In his Bronx and Queens district in 2018.

The incumbent Engel, however, has secured the backing of the Black Caucus of Congress, the majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff of California, the fellow representative of New York Hakeem Jeffries and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in recent days, showing the popular backing she still has among the pillars of the Democratic Party.

And Ocasio-Cortez faces a main rival of former television journalist and CNBC presenter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who is running as a moderate in favor of business. Caruso-Cabrera has the backing of the US Chamber of Commerce. The US, which is spending six figures to publicize it against the far-left first-year congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez taunted many in her district after she played a role in getting Amazon to scrap plans for a second Queens headquarters. Later, the company still rented office space in New York, but with a much smaller footprint.

But Ocasio-Cortez is constantly in the national spotlight and has been extremely successful in building a campaign war chest, with $ 2.4 million in April and May to bring his total to this cycle at $ 10.5 million.

Elsewhere in the state, there are primaries in seven potentially competing Congressional races for the seats of Democratic representatives: Carolyn Malony, Antonio Delgado, Max Rose and Anthony Brindisi; Republican Representatives Lee Zeldin and Kohn Katko; and the open seat of retired representative Peter King, Republican of New York.

And to the north, there is a special election to replace former Rep. Chris Collins, a New York Republican, who resigned last year before pleading guilty to insider trading. The race could be interesting in the largely red-light district, as Collins barely beat his Democratic opponent Nate McMurray, who is running again in this special election, in 2018.

But it will be more of an uphill battle for McMurray without increasing the turnout of a competitive Democratic presidential primary, and his opponent, Republican State Senator Christopher Jacobs, likely has the upper hand.

President Trump has backed Jacobs since February, and tweeted again Tuesday in support of the candidate.

"Chris Jacobs (@ JacobsNY27) will be a great congressman who will always fight for New York," said Trump. "He is strong on the border, our military and vets, and the Second Amendment. Chris has my full and total support! Vote for Chris on June 23."

Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is up for reelection and it seems clear for more than a year that his eventual contender for the general election would be fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who was endorsed by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee at the beginning of this year.

But first he will have to overcome a primary field that includes nine other candidates. That includes state Rep. Charles Booker, who started racking up high-profile endorsements ahead of Tuesday's primaries and is challenging McGrath from the left.

According to Politico, Booker has been endorsed by Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., As well as major national progressive groups such as Indivisible, Democracy for America, MoveOn, and Working Families Party.

Booker, despite the momentum, remains the weakest, as McGrath has the advantage in funding and the value of a year of national attention.

Elsewhere in Kentucky, Republican Rep. Andy Barr is up for re-election in a race that the Cook Political Report says is a "probably Republican" seat but could still be competitive in the fall.

His potential Democratic opponents are Josh Hicks and Daniel Kemph, who will meet Tuesday.

Hicks is a former marine from rural Kentucky who later became a police officer, while Kemph is a former California banker who later moved to Bluegrass state.

Hicks seems to have a more organized campaign and has done good for yourself in fundraising.

Virginia

In Virginia, Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, is up for re-election and has no competition in his primary.

The Republicans in the primary to challenge him are Alissa Baldwin, Daniel Gade, and Tom Speciale, and Gade has the advantage of raising funds over his competitors. Gade also has the backing of Representative Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and several state lawmakers.

There are also primary races for four competitive House seats in Virginia, with representatives Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., And Elaine Luria, D-Va., All members of the freshman class. Democrat 2018 who took the majority of the House, fighting to keep his places in Congress.

But only the Republican Party in the Luria district elects its candidate for a primary. Then he'll find out whether he'll face Jarome Bell, Ben Loyola, Jr., or former Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia, who he beat in 2018 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the current representative for the 5th congressional district, Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Virginia, was expelled at his district's Republican nomination convention in favor of Bob Good, a county supervisor. The Democratic primary for that seat features four candidates, all of whom have raised and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the primary.

Patchwork

Three southern states will hold second-round primary elections on Tuesday, with Republican nominations for Congress at stake in Mississippi and North Carolina.

In Mississippi, Thomas Carey and Brian Flowers face off in the Second Congressional District for the right to face incumbent representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

And in North Carolina, voters electing to replace White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the state's 11th Congressional District will have two strong candidates to choose from, Lynda Bennett, backed by Trump, and a charismatic former Meadows employee Madison Cawthorn.

Bennett had 23 percent of the vote in the March 3 Republican primary for the 11th Congressional District of North Carolina. Cawthorn came in second with 20 percent of the vote, sending the contest to a runoff because no candidate got 30 percent of the initial primary vote.

South Carolina is also holding primary runoff on Tuesday, but none for the national office.

