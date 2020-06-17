Engel warns new Trump-appointed person to fire top VOA agency officials

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, warned Tuesday night of a wave of gunfire against senior officials of the US Global Media Agency. USA (USAGM), the body that oversees Voice of America (VOA), at the behest of Trump's new designee, Michael Pack.

Engel, in a statement, said the layoffs would happen on Wednesday morning and was concerned that they would lead to the agency, which provides reliable information to many around the world who would not otherwise have access to it, becoming a "spokesperson "from President Trump.

"I learned that Michael Pack, the new CEO of the US Global Media Agency, intends to oust several career leaders from the agency tomorrow morning," said Engel. "My fear is that USAGM's role as an impartial news organization is in jeopardy under your leadership. USAGM's mission is to 'inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy & # 39 ;, not be a spokesperson for the President in the run-up to an election. "

VOA reaches a weekly audience of 280 million worldwide with broadcasts in 40 languages ​​on TV, digital and radio, according to its website. It broadcasts to places like Iran, giving reliable news to people who would not otherwise have access to it because of the oppressive government in their country. According to the VOA website, its media reaches around 16 percent of the Iranian people every week.

But some on the right, including the president, have always been critical of VOA, similar to how they have been critical of American media companies like CNN and the New York Times for alleged liberal bias.

"Well, I don't know what happened. I know Voice of America is handled in a terrible way," Trump said last month when asked about a controversy during the Pack nomination. "Terrible. And they are not the voice of the United States. The opposite of the voice of the United States. And we have a man who is very good. I do not know. He is in the nomination process. But I will have to verify that he was."

Engel said the potential string of layoffs he was warning of, by conservative career filmmaker Pack, was an extension of "Trump's obsession with the myth of the so-called 'Deep State'."

"Mr. Pack's focus on career experts is part of a trend we've seen since the early days of the Trump administration. At the State Department, Trump's appointees have attacked and attempted to expel career officials simply because they worked for previous administrations, "said Engel. "Mr. Pack must immediately reverse course and allow the non-partisan public servants who run USAGM to continue to do their jobs."

But Pack, whose most recent documentary was on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is a close associate of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and unequivocally installed himself to bring a change to VOA. The staff shaking has already started. VOA Director Amanda Bennett and Assistant Principal Sandy Sugawara announced that they would be leaving the organization earlier this week.

"Michael Pack swore before Congress to respect and honor the firewall that guarantees VOA's independence, which in turn plays the most important role in the amazing trust that our worldwide public has in us," they wrote in an email saying goodbye to your employees "We know each of you will offer all of your skills, professionalism, dedication to the mission, your journalistic integrity, and your hard personal work to ensure that promise is kept."

Engel promised on Tuesday that he would use his committee to protect the VOA's reputation.

"USAGM stations are credible only if the public believes that what they are seeing and hearing is straightforward and unadorned," he said. "I will use all the tools available to the Foreign Affairs Committee to ensure that career employees are protected, the law is followed, and the credibility of USAGM remains intact."

Senate Democrats attempted to delay Pack's nomination, accusing Pack of misusing funds from his nonprofit Public Media Lab to benefit.

The most recent IRS 990 disclosure form available to Public Media Lab indicates that Public Media Lab's only significant expense in 2018 was a $ 775,000 grant to Manifold Productions, a Pack-owned film and television production company. The nonprofit spent $ 1,728 in legal fees, $ 625 in accounting, $ 3 in office expenses, and $ 15 in bank charges.

In 2017, the group gave Manifold Productions $ 300,000 and spent $ 1,300 on accounting expenses. He had no other expenses for the year.

"The OAG is investigating whether Mr. Pack's use of his non-profit organization's funds was illegal and whether he used those funds inappropriately to benefit himself," said Senator Bob Menéndez, DN.J., member high ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine opened an investigation into the matter.

But Republicans said Pack had cooperated with the Senate confirmation process over the months, accused the Democrats of using Racine as a weapon in his role as DC AG for political purposes, and said the money went to make the recently released Clarence Thomas film, according to Public Media Lab. objective "to support documentary filmmakers".

"Once again, the United States is seeing a qualified and capable candidate be the target of a desperate smear campaign designed to intimidate and tarnish the good reputation of an exceptional man by those in power for political ends," he told Fox News. White House spokesman Judd Deere. time. "The president endorses Michael Pack and is disappointed, but not surprised, that the Democrats who do nothing have once again decided to throw political mud into the clean record of a public servant."

Associated Press contributed to this report.