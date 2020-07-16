England cricketer Jofra Archer & # 39; excluded & # 39; after violating the biological safety protocol

The ECB did not specify the nature of the infringement.

The three-game series of tests at home against the West Indies is being organized behind closed doors in a so-called bio-secure "bubble", meaning that players are restricted to living in hotels on the two grounds used: Ageas Bowl at Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, and are subject to regular Covid-19 testing.

The Guardian reported that Archer stopped at his apartment in Hove, Brighton, traveling between Southampton and Manchester.

The 25-year-old, who has taken 33 wickets in eight test games for England, had been named to the 13-man team on Wednesday for the second test game starting Thursday in Manchester, England.