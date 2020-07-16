England cricketer Jofra Archer & # 39; excluded & # 39; after violating the biological safety protocol

The ECB did not specify the nature of the infringement.
The three-game series of tests at home against the West Indies is being organized behind closed doors in a so-called bio-secure "bubble", meaning that players are restricted to living in hotels on the two grounds used: Ageas Bowl at Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, and are subject to regular Covid-19 testing.
The 25-year-old, who has taken 33 wickets in eight test games for England, had been named to the 13-man team on Wednesday for the second test game starting Thursday in Manchester, England.
Archer will now have to isolate himself for five days, during which he will take two tests of Covid-19, both of which must yield negative results before he can return to the England team.
The West Indies team said they were "satisfied with the measures imposed."
"I am very sorry for what I have done," Archer said in a statement.
"I put not only myself, but the entire team and management at risk. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologize to everyone in the bio-security bubble."
"It hurts me deeply to lose the test match, especially with the series set up. I feel like I've disappointed both teams, and I'm sorry again."
England follows the series of three test matches 1-0.