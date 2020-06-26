England goes to the beach and throws parties like there's no pandemic

The British government has pleaded with the public to continue to observe patterns of social estrangement after thousands filled England's beaches on Thursday and thousands more held Liverpool's first championship in 30 years outside the club's Anfield stadium.

Officials in southern England declared a "major incident" on Thursday after crowds flocked to Bournemouth and Sandbanks, Dorset beaches on the hottest day of 2020 so far.

The area was overrun with cars and sunbathers, leading to stalemate, and the local council issued 558 parking enforcement fines, a daily record.

Trash crews were also abused and intimidated when they attempted to remove mountains of debris from the boardwalk, and there were a series of incidents related to heavy drinking and fighting.

"We want people to enjoy outdoor spaces and we want them to enjoy leisure facilities like the beach, but we also don't want to see case numbers go up again, so we are asking people to obey the guidelines for social distancing, "Downing Street said. spokesman said Friday.

The UK government will consider closing the beaches if there is an "increase in infections," Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned in an interview with British Talk Radio on Thursday night.

"If we see an increase in the number of cases, we will take action," said the cabinet minister.

Hancock asked the public to "follow the social distancing [advice]," which remains in place "for a reason."

"The virus does not respect the fact that it is a hot summer day, the virus is spread by social contact," he said.

"That is why we still have social distancing," he added.

Hancock urged the English not to throw away "all that good work," but added that he was reluctant to close beaches since "people have had a pretty tough lockdown."

Britain is in the process of easing its closure restrictions, which have been in place since March.

Groups of up to six people can now gather outside in England. But Downing Street warned Friday that if the number of coronavirus cases increased, the government would establish local blockades.

England's beaches weren't the only reason for Thursday's crowds.

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's Anfield Stadium after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday and gave the club their first league title since 1990.

Supporters lit flares and fireworks, chanting all the time, prompting the Merseyside police to shut down the roads around the stadium at approximately 11 p.m. UK time, and advising motorists to: "avoid the area".

And while Assistant Police Chief Rob Carden thanked the "overwhelming majority of fans" for acknowledging that "now is not the time to get together to celebrate," he urged fans to avoid gathering and celebrating in their "social bubble." .

"Unfortunately, as we have seen throughout the closing period, not everyone adhered to the regulations in force. Although the vast majority of the celebrations were of good character, a large number of people chose to gather outside the stadium," Carden said in a release.

"In the days ahead, we urge followers to do the right thing and celebrate safely with your household members and in your social bubble. By doing this, you, your family, friends and neighbors will be safe.

"As we all know, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all do what we can to prevent new cases and deaths in our communities."

"We understand that people will be jubilant that Liverpool have secured the league title for the first time in 30 years, and the time will come when fans can return to Anfield to applaud the team and celebrate their achievement."

CNN has reached out to Liverpool for comment.