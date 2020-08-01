England May Close Bars to Keep Students Safe Amid COVID-19

The British may have to trade their pubs for the safety of their students against the coronavirus.

With virus cases increasing in the weeks following the UK's reopening of pubs and other parts of its society, a British expert told the BBC that new restrictions may be needed for schools to open as planned. in September.

"I think we are in a situation where most people think that opening schools is a priority for children's health and well-being and that when we do we will reconnect many homes," said Graham Medley, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

"And in fact, by closing some of the other networks, some of the other activities may be necessary to allow us to open schools."

The country was planning to further lift its pandemic-related restrictions this weekend, including the limited return of fans to sports stadiums and the reopening of casinos and bowling alleys.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he needed to slow down when he returned to normal life.

The prime minister said an estimated 4,900 new infections each day, up from 2,000 a day at the end of June.

"We simply cannot afford to ignore this evidence," Johnson said at a press conference. "With those numbers increasing, our assessment is that we should now press (the) brake pedal to keep the virus under control."

When it comes to getting children back to the classroom in the fall, Medley called the question of imposing new limits on Britain "compensation."

"It could be a question of who they trade with, and that's a matter of prioritizing. Do we think pubs are more important than schools? Asked Medley, who has an advisory group on pandemic models.

