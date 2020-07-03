English Premier League club clarifies support for Black Lives Matter movement

The English Premier League's Crystal Palace clarified its stance with the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday and denounced anyone trying to hijack the message to push their own policy.

The Black Lives Matter group in the UK was accused of "spreading hatred" when it tweeted its position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, demanding a "free Palestine". He also sent messages about underfinancing the police and getting rid of capitalism, according to The Sun.

"As people will have seen in our first home game, we have placed banners over our sitting areas in Selhurst Park that read: BLACK LIFE MATTERS," Crystal Palace said in a statement.

"We stand proudly alongside the BAME community members, our players and employees, and behind the ideals and spirit of 'black lives matter.' However, we would like to make it clear that we do not endorse any group or agency of pressure that carries the same term in their name, and we firmly believe that organizations should not use this important force for change and positivity to drive their own political agendas. "

The English Premier League was among the European soccer leagues that decided to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the US following the death of George Floyd by the police.

Many players wore Black Lives Matter armbands and knelt before games began.