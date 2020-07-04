English pubs open at 6 a.m., coronavirus restrictions are eased, as police prepare for & # 39; chaos & # 39;

English residents rushed to bars and hair salons on "Super Saturday" as coronavirus restrictions eased, and authorities called for caution.

The pubs opened at 6 a.m. And some beauty salons reportedly welcomed customers at midnight. Cinemas and restaurants also reopened across the country.

The media called the day "Super Saturday" amid growing fears that radical reopens would lead to excessive indulgence after months of confinement. The Sun newspaper predicted that the British would drink 15 million pints of beer on Saturday.

Nigel Farage tweeted a photo of himself holding a half-empty beer glass with the phrase "I love it."

"It's beautiful to go back and have a pint," said Jim Martin, a 56-year-old carpenter enjoying a drink at The Holland Tringham pub in South London. The pub opened at 8 a.m. and it was three-quarters full at 11 a.m., according to Reuters.

Police chiefs were less than interested in the reopening, with concerns that the way the government has publicized the event could fuel "chaos" due to drunkenness and irresponsible behavior.

"I am in favor of the gradual lifting of the blockade, based on science, but not on how the government has proceeded," David Jamieson, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said in a statement. "The government is not in touch with this issue and should be listening to police leaders when they make important decisions like this. When things go wrong, it is the police who have to collect the pieces. ”

"I would urge people to act sensibly on Saturday."

Hospital workers said they were preparing for New Years Eve behavior.

Medical professionals have asked that people wear masks while indoors, such as pubs and movie theaters, but not everyone complies with the rules.

That may be why the other home nations, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have taken different paths. Each nation has the right to establish its own calendar for reopening.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized that it is about supporting companies as much as getting back to normal.

"We must not disappoint them," he said at a press conference on Friday.

Not all parts of England can enjoy the newly discovered freedom: the reopening occurs even when the city of Leicester remains in strict confinement after a peak in cases. Parliament ratified legislation banning social gatherings, overnight stays, and the reopening of hotels, pubs, and restaurants, a necessary exclusion from the holidays.

People caught breaking the closing rules will be fined, according to the BBC. The fines start at £ 100 and increase for multiple offenses. A person found breaking the lock for the sixth time faces a possible fine of £ 3,200.