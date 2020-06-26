English soccer team apologizes for bin Laden cut in stands, votes to get rid of "offensive images"

Leeds United, an English football club that plays in the second tier of the sport, apologized Wednesday after receiving a backlash over a cut by Usama bin Laden who appeared in the stands during a match.

Leeds United made 15,000 cuts for their match against Cardiff City because the team cannot have fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans could buy seats and fill them with their own faces.

THE WORLD CUP FOR WOMEN IS IN A WELCOME UNDER 2023

However, the promotion turned ugly when the image of the dead al-Qaeda leader appeared in the crowd.

The image of the terror boss behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks was alongside that of other fans who had to pay to have their face on the seat. It ended up being a trend in social networks.

LIVERPOOL CLINCHES TITLE PREMIER LEAGUE, 30-YEAR DROUGHT ENDS

The club apologized for the incident and officials told the BBC that it "will ensure there are no more offensive images" for the rest of its matches.

Leeds United is second in the Championship and faces Fulham on Saturday. The club has games established until the end of July, as most of them were delayed due to the coronavirus.

The club is tied on points with West Brom, but West Brom has the tiebreaker that gives it an advantage. The two clubs do not play each other for the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Leeds United is the last team to get into trouble for the "fans" in the stands. A South Korean soccer team was fined earlier this year for using sex dolls in the stands.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.