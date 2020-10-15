Enhance Your Mobile Gaming Experience With These Tips

If you are an avid mobile gamer, there is no denying that you want optimum performance for the best gaming experience every time you fire up your favorite games, play Baccarat online. If you are on the search for the best mobile gaming experience, then this post is made for you.

Pick the Right Smartphone

One of the first things that determine your gaming experience is your device. While we’re not prompting you to go all out for dedicated gaming smartphones, if you can afford it, do not hesitate. Otherwise, an Android unit with the following specs will suffice:

-A long-lasting battery, at least 400mAh

-Above-average chip and graphics processor, most preferably from Qualcomm

-Big screen, not less than 5.7 inches

-Fairly recent version of Andriod. From Oreo and above

-Fast charging capability

-Decent refresh rate

-Sufficient storage space, at least 64GB

Of course, these specifications are not etched in stone, but you will notice a huge improvement in your gaming experience when you follow them.

Charge Your Battery

Smartphones have been improving with each generation, and this is true when it comes to battery and other resources management. When a phone is completely charged, it will allow access to the power and juice required to run games. However, as battery power level reduces, the unit starts to manage battery resources in favor of lasting longer.

As a result, you no longer have optimal performance in regards to gaming. This happens due to RAM allocation limitation, reduction in the unit’s graphics operations, and every other process that becomes limited in order to save charge.

As such, it is always best to play games on a well-charged phone, especially if it’s a graphics-intensive title.

Close Background Applications

Reducing the number of applications running in the background can make a substantial difference. Even with the best in the market, background apps will always take a part of the available RAM. By sharing memory space with other applications, your game isn’t apple to fully utilize this resource.

Closing background apps before launching your game will almost always improve the refresh rate, load times, reduce lag, and ensure, overall better gaming experience.

Give Your Unit Cooldown Time

When you play games for hours on end, it is inevitable for the internal components to heat up. This rate usually depends on the phone’s internal graphics capabilities and the kind of game you are playing. Also, some devices come with dedicated cooling systems, especially gaming phones, while others don’t.

If you’re looking to get the best out of your games, it is important to ensure your unit does not overheat. For starters, play games in a well-ventilated area. Also, avoid keeping your device plugged while playing games as it could lead to heating damages as well. If you use cases or pouches, consider removing them when playing graphic-intensive games as they hamper heat dissipation.

Play on DND Mode

When playing video games, you want to be immersed and distractions are usually the last thing you want. Distractions in this regard include messages and calls that come at the wrong time. Many games are coded to think these disruptions want you to leave. If you are playing an online game, you may be forced to leave the server or forfeit, and it does not matter if you were on the lead.

One way to avoid this issue is by turning on airplane mode and connecting to wi-fi only. However, if you get online calls or don’t have access to wi-fi, this may not be an ideal solution. As such, if your device features in-built DND, turn it on when you want to play games. This feature stops the phone from taking messages, calls and other notifications, allowing you to play games undisturbed.

And there you have it, five simple tips that will help you improve your gaming experience on a smartphone. We have come a long way from using phones for calls only to playing graphically intense titles like PUBG. So, it makes sense to have measures in place that ascertain the best experience.