Ennio Morricone, composer of Spaghetti Western films, died at 91

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Western Spaghetti "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and the soundtracks of classic Hollywood gangster movies like "The Untouchables", has died. He was 91 years old.

Morricone's former lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said that the Master, as he was known, died Monday morning in a hospital in Rome of complications after a fall, in which a leg was broken.

During a decades-long career that earned him an Oscar for his career in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in films such as "The Untouchables" by Brian de Palma, "The Hateful Eight" by Quentin Tarantino. and "The Battle of Algiers" by Gillo Pontecorvo.

In total, he produced over 400 original scores for feature films.