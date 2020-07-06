Ennio Morricone, Italian composer, died at 91 years old.

ROME – Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and the soundtracks of classic Hollywood gangster movies like "The Untouchables", has died . He was 91 years old.

Morricone's former lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said that the Master, as he was known, died Monday morning in a hospital in Rome of complications after a fall, in which a leg was broken.

During a decades-long career that earned him an Oscar for his career in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in films such as "The Untouchables" by Brian de Palma, "The Hateful Eight" by Quentin Tarantino. and "The Battle of Algiers" by Gillo Pontecorvo.

That Tarantino movie would also win him the Oscar for best original score in 2016. Accepting that Academy Award, Morricone told the audience at the ceremony, "There is no good music without a great movie to inspire it."

In total, he produced over 400 original scores for feature films.

His iconic films called Spaghetti Western saw him work closely with the late Italian film director Sergio Leone.

Morricone was known for crafting just a few notes, played on a harmonica in Leone's "Once Upon A Time in America," which would be instantly associated with that film.