Ennio Morricone, Oscar-winning film composer, dies at 91

Written by Javier Romero, CNNAmy Woodyatt, CNNRome

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning film composer, died at 91, his lawyer told CNN on Monday.

He died at dawn in a Rome hospital after falling and breaking his leg, his lawyer, Giorgio Assumma said.

Morricone is best known internationally as the composer behind the instantly recognizable melodies of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "Once Upon a Time in the West".

The Italian composer was famous for the tension-packed scores of spaghetti Westerns, and won an Academy Award for his soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" in 2016, after five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized the achievement of his life.

The Rome-born composer earned over 500 films, was a winner and nominee for numerous BAFTAs and Golden Globes, in addition to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Although arguably best known for creating music for westerns, the composer also developed soundtracks for film classics such as "The Mission" and "Cinema Paradiso".

Composer Ennio Morricone poses with the Oscar for Best Original Score, for "The Oteful Eight". Credit: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

Morricone requested a private funeral, Assumma said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte paid tribute to the composer on Monday and wrote on Twitter: "We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of Maestro #EnnioMorricone."

"It made us dream, move, reflect, write memorable notes that will remain unforgettable in the history of music and cinema," he added.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella offered his condolences to the family of the "distinguished" artist.

"Both a refined and a popular musician, he has left a deep mark on the history of music in the second part of the 20th century," he said. "Through his soundtracks, he has contributed greatly to spreading and reinforcing Italy's prestige throughout the world."