Enoki mushrooms tied to listeria outbreak that killed four and hospitalized 31, CDC say

A CDC investigation found that the mushrooms were sold by H&C Food Inc., Guan & # 39; s Mushroom Co. and Sun Hong Foods, Inc. The mushrooms were supplied to these companies by the Korean company Green Co. Ltd. and They sold between November 23, 2016 and December 13, 2019.
The Green Company is likely to be the source of the outbreak, the CDC said.
In April, the US Food and Drug Administration. USA He put the company on import alert, and H&C Foods recalled the mushrooms that company had supplied.
The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also found listeria in enoki mushrooms produced by two Korean companies.
Disinfect surfaces that came in contact with fungi
In the United States, all 36 diseases occurred in 17 states. Two deaths occurred in California, and there was one death each in Hawaii and New Jersey. There were also six cases of pregnant women that resulted in two miscarriages.
The mushrooms should have passed their shelf life by now, so they should no longer be for sale and the outbreak should have ended Tuesday, the CDC said. But if anyone had the mushrooms in their kitchen, the agency said it is important to wash and disinfect any surfaces and containers that may have been in contact with the recalled mushrooms. The listeria bacteria can survive in cold temperatures and can also spread to other surfaces and food.
The symptoms of listeriosis usually don't appear until about a week to four weeks after someone eats contaminated food. Some people have even reported symptoms 70 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and pain and fever. Pregnant women generally only have a fever and other flu-like symptoms, but a listeriosis infection can lead to a miscarriage.