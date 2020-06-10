Enoki mushrooms tied to listeria outbreak that killed four and hospitalized 31, CDC say

A CDC investigation found that the mushrooms were sold by H&C Food Inc., Guan & # 39; s Mushroom Co. and Sun Hong Foods, Inc. The mushrooms were supplied to these companies by the Korean company Green Co. Ltd. and They sold between November 23, 2016 and December 13, 2019.

The Green Company is likely to be the source of the outbreak, the CDC said.

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration. USA He put the company on import alert, and H&C Foods recalled the mushrooms that company had supplied.

The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also found listeria in enoki mushrooms produced by two Korean companies.